QS Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $12,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $279.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.03 and a 1-year high of $289.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.22.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.