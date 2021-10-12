QS Investors LLC Has $8.14 Million Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,103 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 350.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 172.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,647 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

