QS Investors LLC Invests $9.78 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,784,000. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.49% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLG. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $77,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $334.88 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $249.70 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.66.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.