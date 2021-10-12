QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Lowered to $138.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

QCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $124.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $121.05 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

