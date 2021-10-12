Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $284.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.47, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.01 and a 200 day moving average of $296.01.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.65.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,348 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,708. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

