Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 184,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.04, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

