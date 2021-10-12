Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 76,607 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 662.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,607 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Shares of SLF opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.41.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.4386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

