Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 84,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 1.35% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 81,614 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the second quarter worth $274,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 158,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,314,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.