Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 15,417 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,417 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHC opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.35. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

