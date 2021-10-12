Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $4.39 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $103.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.73. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.64.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $2,172,093 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

