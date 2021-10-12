Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $5.75. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Quotient Technology shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 2,152 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,216 shares of company stock worth $128,766. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth $95,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $535.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

