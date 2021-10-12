Raymond James Increases Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target to C$4.15

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.70 to C$4.15 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOLWF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,858. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

