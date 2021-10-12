Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth $85,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth $147,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYN opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. Rayonier’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $477,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

