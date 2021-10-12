Razor Network Trading Down 6.8% This Week (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $8.44 million and $613,558.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Razor Network has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011686 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

RAZOR is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,780,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Buying and Selling Razor Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Razor Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

