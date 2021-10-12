Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Campus Communities (ACC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for American Campus Communities (NYSE: ACC):

10/6/2021 – American Campus Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

10/5/2021 – American Campus Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – American Campus Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – American Campus Communities is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,654. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 730.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,934,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,349,000 after acquiring an additional 135,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,117,000 after buying an additional 231,896 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,960,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,453,000 after buying an additional 141,029 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 230.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,838,000 after buying an additional 3,759,884 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,393,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after buying an additional 41,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

