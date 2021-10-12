Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

RKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to GBX 7,870 ($102.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 7,200 ($94.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Agricole reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Elane Stock acquired 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, with a total value of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37). Also, insider Pamela Kirby bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, for a total transaction of £56,920 ($74,366.34).

Shares of LON:RKT opened at GBX 5,490 ($71.73) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,680.74. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The company has a market cap of £39.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.77%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

