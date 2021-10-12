Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCDTF. Oddo Bhf lowered Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 52-week low of $51.69 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

