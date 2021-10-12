Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.10

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.10 and last traded at $55.67, with a volume of 1406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.66.

RRR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 2.57.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $4,859,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,988,000 after acquiring an additional 77,240 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after acquiring an additional 653,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,020,000. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

