REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given “Hold” Rating at SVB Leerink

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.70. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The business had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $63,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,509,000 after buying an additional 40,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 48,013 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 33,858 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at $2,363,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

