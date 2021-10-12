REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.60 and last traded at $35.41. 4,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 424,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 15.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 13.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 30.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 77.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 204,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.