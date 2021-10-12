Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.99

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 906148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

