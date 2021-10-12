Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) versus CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Reinvent Technology Partners Y alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Reinvent Technology Partners Y and CleanSpark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinvent Technology Partners Y 0 0 0 0 N/A CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00

CleanSpark has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 192.50%. Given CleanSpark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Reinvent Technology Partners Y.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners Y and CleanSpark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CleanSpark $10.03 million 51.56 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -27.94

Reinvent Technology Partners Y has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CleanSpark.

Profitability

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners Y and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A CleanSpark -96.95% -16.50% -15.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.1% of Reinvent Technology Partners Y shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc. offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services. The company’s software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Bountiful, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.