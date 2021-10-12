Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Rating Increased to Buy at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of RLAY opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.14. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,049,751 in the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,548 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,050,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,131,000 after acquiring an additional 741,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after acquiring an additional 731,517 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,640,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,633,000 after acquiring an additional 709,618 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

