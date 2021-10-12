Rentberry Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Rentberry has a market cap of $269,411.52 and $482.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

