Reviewing Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integral Ad Science and TrueCar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TrueCar $278.68 million 1.44 $76.54 million ($0.19) -22.11

TrueCar has higher revenue and earnings than Integral Ad Science.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of TrueCar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Integral Ad Science and TrueCar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 1 7 0 2.88 TrueCar 0 3 3 0 2.50

Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus price target of $24.38, suggesting a potential upside of 10.44%. TrueCar has a consensus price target of $5.79, suggesting a potential upside of 37.90%. Given TrueCar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Ad Science and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A TrueCar 30.84% -3.75% -3.12%

Summary

TrueCar beats Integral Ad Science on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car. The company was founded by Thomas Taira, James Nguyen, Scott Painter, and Bernard Brenner in February 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

