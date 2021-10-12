Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €113.27 ($133.26).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of RHM traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €86.54 ($101.81). The company had a trading volume of 100,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €82.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €83.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 52-week high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

