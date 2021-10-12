Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHUHF opened at $35.29 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

