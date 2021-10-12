RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.54.

MMC opened at $156.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.17 and a 200 day moving average of $142.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $162.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.