Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Barclays

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RKT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.96.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $15.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.88. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Rocket Companies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Rocket Companies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

