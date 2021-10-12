Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 43.43% from the company’s previous close.
RCI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.
Shares of RCI opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 993.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 133,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,805,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,232,000 after purchasing an additional 159,863 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 9,528.7% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,213 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
