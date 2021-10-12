Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 43.43% from the company’s previous close.

RCI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Shares of RCI opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 993.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 133,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,805,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,232,000 after purchasing an additional 159,863 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 9,528.7% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,213 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

