Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Hays (LON:HAS)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Hays to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

HAS opened at GBX 160.50 ($2.10) on Monday. Hays has a one year low of GBX 104.40 ($1.36) and a one year high of GBX 181.10 ($2.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 161.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 162.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.15 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $1.11.

In related news, insider Alistair R. Cox sold 135,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £223,886.85 ($292,509.60).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

