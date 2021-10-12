Ruffer Investment Company Limited (RICA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.55 on October 29th

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON RICA opened at GBX 292.35 ($3.82) on Tuesday. Ruffer Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 233 ($3.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 299 ($3.91). The company has a market capitalization of £641.44 million and a P/E ratio of 9.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 288.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 288.74.
About Ruffer Investment
See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.