Ruffer Investment Company Limited (RICA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.55 on October 29th

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON RICA opened at GBX 292.35 ($3.82) on Tuesday. Ruffer Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 233 ($3.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 299 ($3.91). The company has a market capitalization of £641.44 million and a P/E ratio of 9.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 288.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 288.74.

Get Ruffer Investment alerts:

About Ruffer Investment

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.