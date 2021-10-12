Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives $37.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Russel Metals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.25 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of RUSMF opened at $25.56 on Friday. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $29.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

