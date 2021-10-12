S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been given a €31.00 ($36.47) target price by stock analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SANT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on S&T in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on S&T in a report on Friday, September 17th.

SANT stock opened at €21.44 ($25.22) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.57. S&T has a 52-week low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a 52-week high of €24.20 ($28.47).

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

