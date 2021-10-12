Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.31

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 22030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.