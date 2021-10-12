Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SDVKY shares. started coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.64. 192,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $29.04.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

