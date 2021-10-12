Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $110.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.22.

SRPT stock opened at $91.29 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $65.30 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average of $77.30.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.93) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,456,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,661,000 after purchasing an additional 90,302 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,992,000 after buying an additional 2,296,187 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,576,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,648,000 after buying an additional 1,617,382 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,518,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

