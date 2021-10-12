Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives $8.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

SCFLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.06. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Schaeffler will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

