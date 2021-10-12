Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,432,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Scholastic worth $92,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Scholastic by 2,123.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $46,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHL opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -110.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $40.47.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $401.40 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

