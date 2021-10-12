Scotiabank Cuts Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$7.50

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.75.

CS traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$5.21. 522,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,741. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.47 and a 12-month high of C$6.64.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$257.29 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 211,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$1,139,484.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,648,694 shares in the company, valued at C$8,869,973.72. Also, Senior Officer Raman Randhawa sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total value of C$551,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$860,722.16. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,137,290 shares of company stock worth $6,179,613.

Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

