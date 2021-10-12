Scotiabank Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ANFGF. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Liberum Capital raised Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,383.33.

Shares of ANFGF stock remained flat at $$18.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

