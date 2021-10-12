SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.47 and a beta of 1.13. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCWX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

