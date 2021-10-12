Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

SMFR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SMFR opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27. Sema4 has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $27.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sema4 stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,038,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,559,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.85% of Sema4 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

