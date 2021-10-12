SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Stock Price Up 0.7%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) shares were up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 88,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 890,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,785.31% and a negative return on equity of 81.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SenesTech, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacob Steven Leach bought 50,000 shares of SenesTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNES. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SenesTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SenesTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SenesTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SenesTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

