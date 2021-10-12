ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $618.32 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $681.10. The stock has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 733.16, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $625.63 and a 200 day moving average of $557.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,283 shares of company stock valued at $18,531,328. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.97.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

