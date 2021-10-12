Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGBAF. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

SES stock remained flat at $$8.88 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. SES has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SES will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

