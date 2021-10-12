Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $310,000 in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,593 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,232,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in SM Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 223,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SM Energy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after acquiring an additional 698,537 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on SM Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

NYSE SM opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $32.07.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -8.70%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

