Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $334,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 388.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 421.9% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 336.8% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $23.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.684 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. Bank of America lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.69.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

