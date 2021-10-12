Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth about $445,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth about $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 110.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 108.0% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 183,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 95,250 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

In other news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock worth $811,991,119. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

ASO opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 6.53. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $47.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.