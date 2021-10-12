Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 15,996 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,996 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLWS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $184,079.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $536,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,239.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,846 over the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.

